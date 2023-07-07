Snowstar to host free day of disc golf Saturday

The event will happen at Hellfire Hill course from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 8
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) -All that are interested have the opportunity to play disc golf for free on the large-scale Hellfire Hill at Snowstar’s Hellfire Hill Disc Golf Course, 9500 126th Street West, Andalusia.

Rod Leatherman, Snowstar, invites viewers out to the facility to try the sport and shares details about the Free Day of PDGA Disc Golf at Hellfire Hill on July 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The RSVP link is here.

This is a chance for sports enthusiasts to experience the excitement of the PDGA-recognized, 3-mile-long disc golf course.

Snowstar will be featuring a full bar plus burger and hot dog baskets to keep all hydrated and nourished.

Visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1003228340688769/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

For more information, Snowstar’s phone number is 309-798-2673.

