1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling

City officials say all residents are now accounted for, one resident is in critical care
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early morning fire Friday at a building in Sterling.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is presumed dead and three others were injured in an early morning building fire Friday in Sterling.

Around 2:24 a.m., Sterling police and fire, Rock Falls Fire Department, and CGH EMS responded to the fire at 406 E. 3rd St.

Officers and firefighters found fire throughout the third story of the building, heavy smoke throughout the building, and a report of persons trapped inside.

Sterling City Manager Scott Shumard said in a media release that one tenant has not been located and is presumed dead following further investigation.

The name of the tenant has not yet been released.

A second tenant that officials initially said was unaccounted for was contacted and was not at home at the time of the fire, Shumard said.

A woman leaped from a third-story window to escape. She was transported to CGH Medical Center and later airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, where she remains in the critical care unit.

A man and a girl were able to escape to an adjacent roof and were rescued by firefighters.

Both were transported to CGH for treatment of minor injuries and smoke inhalation and later released, Shumard said.

“The City wishes to express its condolences with the victims in this difficult time,” he said in the release. “The city is committed to fully assisting partner agencies, including the ATF, in conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire in a best attempt to find answers to the cause of this tragedy for the victims, their relatives and friends.”

Shumard said Friday that the fire compromised the structure of the building and caused a partial collapse. Schumard added the building did not collapse before the fire.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the current condition of the building and recovery of the victim and demolition, East 3rd Street will remain closed for several days from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue, Shumard said.

Truck traffic must access Route 2 via Route 40 and Lynn Boulevard.

