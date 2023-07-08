Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of a man killed and two others who were injured Thursday night in a crash.

At 6:27 p.m. Thursday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call for a crash in the 21100 block of Utica Ridge Road, a two-lane highway just north of 210th Street and 210th Avenue.

According to deputies, the initial investigation found that a green 2005 Ford Ranger driven by Benjamin Poland, 18, of Clinton, was southbound on 210th Avenue, and a maroon 2007 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Amanda Shirley, 33, of Camanche, and a red 2016 Honda Civic driven by Alex Kunde, 19, of Princeton, Iowa, were northbound on 210th Avenue.

The Honda was directly behind the Chrysler.

Deputies said the Ford Ranger crossed the center line and struck the Chrysler minivan head-on. The Honda Civic then struck the rear portion of the minivan and went into the east ditch.

Kunde suffered minor injuries and was transported to Genesis East.

Shirley was trapped inside the vehicle and was extracted by firefighters. She was transported to Genesis East with serious injuries, deputies said.

Poland was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

