Lingering clouds this morning, then gradual clearing by afternoon

Pleasant weather through much of the weekend
Expect gradual clearing and a nice warm up ahead for your Saturday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Now that the rain has come to an end, we’ll start out with clouds passing through the region this morning, followed by pleasant summer-like conditions through the rest of the weekend. Look for gradual clearing continuing into this afternoon, with highs reaching the 70′s to lower 80′s. Warm sunshine returns for your Sunday as highs reach the lower to middle 80′s. Conditions turn warmer to start the work week, with readings in the middle to upper 80′s. We’re still well below normal for precipitation, but the good news is that we will see rain chances ahead Tuesday through Friday.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then gradually clearing skies by afternoon. High: 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 62°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 84°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

