Warm sunshine this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We started the day with cloud cover and rain, but that has all come to an end, and now we’ll be enjoying pleasant summer-like conditions through the rest of the weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies continuing into this afternoon, with highs reaching the 70′s to lower 80′s. Warm sunshine returns for your Sunday as highs reach the lower to middle 80′s. Conditions turn warmer to start the work week, with sunny skies and readings in the middle to upper 80′s Monday. We’re still well below normal for precipitation, but the good news is that we will see a few rain chances ahead Wednesday and Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 62°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 84°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

