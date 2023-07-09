2nd annual SAU Innovation Summit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -In April of 2022, more than 120 business leaders from across the Quad Cities and beyond joined in a the first Innovation Summit hosted by St. Ambrose University.

The second annual summit was held again in April, 2023.

Today’s episode focuses on the takeaways of this most recent event and what was learned from local employers in an effort to keep teaching practices and curricular approaches fresh to best prepare students for the next generation of work.

INSI6HT thanks Dr. Amy Novak, SAU president and Summit moderator, and recent SAU graduate and summit participant, Malcom Walker, for participating in the roundtable discussion.

About the show: INSI6HT has been a program focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape finding Redrick Terry engating with regional business leaders in coordination with the Quad-City Times.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.