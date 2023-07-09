Burlington, Mediapolis Fire Departments respond to early morning fire

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department and Mediapolis Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 8:31 Sunday morning at 14075 90th Ave. in rural Burlington in Tama Township.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 8:48 a.m. and were able to locate the fire within a wall and contain the fire to the unoccupied area of the home that was being used for storage. The fire caused significant damage to the wall and extended through the roof.

The owner of was asleep in a different part of the home and was woken up by a neighbor and an off-duty Burlington Police officer. No injuries have been reported, and the scene was clear by 12:15 p.m.

A box alarm was struck which resulted in calling in 10 off-duty Burlington firefighters, West Burlington Fire Department, and Gladstone Fire Department. Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and REC also assisted on the scene.

The fire is not considered suspicious and has been classified as accidental.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.