Burlington, Mediapolis Fire Departments respond to early morning fire

No injuries were reported.
Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department and Mediapolis Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 8:31 Sunday morning at 14075 90th Ave. in rural Burlington in Tama Township.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 8:48 a.m. and were able to locate the fire within a wall and contain the fire to the unoccupied area of the home that was being used for storage. The fire caused significant damage to the wall and extended through the roof.

The owner of was asleep in a different part of the home and was woken up by a neighbor and an off-duty Burlington Police officer. No injuries have been reported, and the scene was clear by 12:15 p.m.

A box alarm was struck which resulted in calling in 10 off-duty Burlington firefighters, West Burlington Fire Department, and Gladstone Fire Department. Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and REC also assisted on the scene.

The fire is not considered suspicious and has been classified as accidental.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling

Latest News

Rock Island Fire responds to house fire in Hilltop Neighborhood
Rock Island Fire Department responds to house fire
Local youth fishes with law enforcement
First Annual Cops N’ Bobbers
JDC Round Three
JDC Round Three coverage
JDC Round Three
JDC Round Three