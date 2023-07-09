First Annual Cops N’ Bobbers

By Creighton Fox
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The event was held on July 8th and it was a partnership between Iowa DNR and Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The Iowa DNR says about fifty kids showed up to Lost Grove Lake in Eldridge to fish with law enforcement. Officers helped put bait on hooks, cast fishing poles, and reel in a bite. The Iowa DNR says they are hoping to build off this event and do something similar next summer.

