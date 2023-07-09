More sunshine and warmth ahead

Next big weather maker moves in by mid-week
Warm sunshine and pleasant temperatures will make for a spectacular Sunday across the region
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Warm sunshine and pleasant temperatures will make for a spectacular Sunday across the region. Look for highs reaching the lower to middle 80′s this afternoon. We can expect more sunshine and warmth for your Monday, with readings near the 90 degree mark for many locations. A system moving into the region could produce some shower and thunderstorm activity late Monday night. The better bet for wet weather will be Tuesday night into Wednesday, as showers and thunderstorms develop along a front moving across the upper Midwest. Still a bit early to tell, but some of these storms cold become strong to severe, producing heavy rain. We’ll continue to monitor this system over the next several days.

TODAY:  Warm sunshine and pleasant temperatures.  High: 85°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low: 60°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:  Sunny and hot.  High: 90. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

