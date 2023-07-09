Rock Island Fire Department responds to house fire

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the Hilltop Neighborhood on Saturday at 4:26 p.m.

According to the fire department, crews arrived within 4 minutes of getting the call, and the fire was under control within 15 minutes.

Three people were reportedly not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported. Initially, two cats were missing, but were later found alive and healthy. The occupants of the home are receiving assistance from 1800BoardUp and the American Red Cross.

Investigation revealed an overheated extension cord that was plugged into a window air conditioner unit was the cause of the fire.

The Rock Island Fire Marshal is now reminding residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms in every sleeping area, outside of every sleeping area, and on every floor of their homes. They also advise that air conditioners and all other home appliances be plugged directly into wall outlets, never with extension cords.

