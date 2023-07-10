52nd John Deere Classic Concludes

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - This year’s John Deere Classic got started with a bang. Reigning National Player of the Year, Hawkeye, Caitlin Clark teed of at the JDC Pro Am. Hundreds of fans lined the course to see their favorite Women’s Basketball superstar swing away at the haloed course.

“She’s just fun watching, for basketball,” said Caitlin Clark fan, Logan Johnson. “She makes everything really exciting, making those crazy shots.”

Clark would eventually team up with Iowa native and PGA star, Zach Johnson on the back nine.

“Just enjoying it because it’s different,” said Clark. “For me, this is a little out of my comfort zone. So just try to have fun with it. And obviously when you get to golf against, you know the Ryder Cup captain, not many people get that opportunity. So it’s pretty special.”

Tournament officials promised one of the best fields at the JDC and they delivered.

Sepp Straka won the 52nd John Deere Classic Tournament shooting 9 under on the final round and 21 under par for the whole tournament.

A special feature this year was bringing concerts to the course.

Yeah, we’ve had live music before. It’s never been on course,” said John Deere Classic Tournament Director, Andrew Lehman. “So, to bring this to life behind us and present live music after play on the 18th hole is really something special. The community has rallied behind us and John Deere is behind the idea and this place is packed.”

It led to sold out crowds as fans could stick around to see County Music Superstars, Darius Rucker on the first night and Blake Shelton closed out the show on Sunday.

Prior to the tournament’s tee off, the John Deere Classic and the PGA agreed to a three-year extension to bring professional golf to the historic golf course. With the success of “Concerts on the Course,” it raises curiosity if this special event could be held each year going forward.

“I think we’ll learn a lot this year,” added Lehman. “I think the idea is to keep this going and build upon it. Anytime that you can bring something new to the community and get folks who may or may not have bought a golf ticket to come out here, I think you have to grow and evolve your event. And we’re doing that and the support of the community has been great.”

Most importantly, once again this year, millions of dollars were raised for local charities.

