Active and unsettled weather ahead

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a pleasant weekend, we turn our attention to more active and unsettled weather across the region. Look for quiet weather this evening, followed by a slight chance for a shower or storm possible after midnight. Rain chances will be on the increase Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday as showers and storms increase in coverage and intensity across the QCA. There is currently a MARGINAL RISK for some storms to become strong on Tuesday, and a MARGINAL TO SLIGHT RISK for severe weather into Wednesday. Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible. We’re still fine tuning the timing, but will probably issue a First Alert Day for this time period.

TONIGHT:  Increasing clouds late with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm overnight. Low: 67°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.  High: 89°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:  Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65°.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain possible.  High: 80°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warmer start to the work week, rain chances on the horizon
First Alert Forecast: Increasing humidity ahead of a few rounds of rain and thunderstorms this week
Sunny start to the week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warmer start to the work week, rain chances on the horizon