Active and unsettled weather ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a pleasant weekend, we turn our attention to more active and unsettled weather across the region. Look for quiet weather this evening, followed by a slight chance for a shower or storm possible after midnight. Rain chances will be on the increase Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday as showers and storms increase in coverage and intensity across the QCA. There is currently a MARGINAL RISK for some storms to become strong on Tuesday, and a MARGINAL TO SLIGHT RISK for severe weather into Wednesday. Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible. We’re still fine tuning the timing, but will probably issue a First Alert Day for this time period.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds late with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm overnight. Low: 67°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 89°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain possible. High: 80°.

