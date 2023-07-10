Figge In Focus: Free Admission In July

Natalie Dunlop from the Figge Art Museum joins Morgan to talk about how the Figge will be offering free admission all of July.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Natalie Dunlop from the Figge Art Museum joins Morgan to talk about how the Figge will be offering free admission all of July.

Dunlop adds that in April the museum also offered free admission, but she says that this time around when the museum is offering free admission, there will be new exhibits.

Some activities in July include ‘Big Picture in the House’, every Wednesday with sessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. with an outreach educator, they just ask that those interested register in advance.

Another event is ‘Art Cart’ where several people will be stationed throughout the gallery with objects related to the exhibits that people can touch, creating an even more interactive experience, Dunlop said.

Figge Art Museum information:

Address- 225 West Second Street, Davenport, Iowa

Days- Tuesday through Sunday

Website- FiggeArtMuseum.org

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Increasing humidity ahead of a few rounds of rain and thunderstorms this week
Sunny start to the week
Sepp Straka wins John Deere Classic
Sepp Straka wins John Deere Classic
This year’s John Deere Classic got started with a bang.
52nd John Deere Classic Concludes