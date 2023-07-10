Figge In Focus: Free Admission In July

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Natalie Dunlop from the Figge Art Museum joins Morgan to talk about how the Figge will be offering free admission all of July.

Dunlop adds that in April the museum also offered free admission, but she says that this time around when the museum is offering free admission, there will be new exhibits.

Some activities in July include ‘Big Picture in the House’, every Wednesday with sessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. with an outreach educator, they just ask that those interested register in advance.

Another event is ‘Art Cart’ where several people will be stationed throughout the gallery with objects related to the exhibits that people can touch, creating an even more interactive experience, Dunlop said.

Figge Art Museum information:

Address- 225 West Second Street, Davenport, Iowa

Days- Tuesday through Sunday

Website- FiggeArtMuseum.org

