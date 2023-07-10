J.B. Pritzker signs Rock Island regional port district bill

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Rock Island announced Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed Senate Bill 1897, which makes it the 20th port district in the state of Illinois.

This designation allows the city to qualify for federal grants and funding for infrastructure to improve transportation on local waterways.

The bill was co-written by Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and Denise Bulat, exec. director for the Bi-State Regional Commission. According to the media release Mayor Thoms and Chris Smith spoke jointly before the Executive Committee at the Capitol on April 19 after approval by the Senate.

The Executive Committee approved the bill that day and it advanced to the House where it was passed May 9. The legislation becomes effective Jan. 1.

“I’m very excited to see that the Port Authority district passed both houses with bipartisan support,” Thoms said. “This will give us another tool in our toolbox to help with economic development. Now the real work is ahead of us to work on identifying projects throughout the city, not just along the river and applying for state and federal grants.”

The bill states that Rock Island Regional Port District Board members will consist of the Rock Island City Council.

“This is great news for the Quad Cities,” said Chris Smith, operations director for Corn Belt Ports. “The passage of Rock Island Regional Port District legislation with strong bipartisan support in both the House and Senate sends a clear message of the importance of this area to regional and national supply chains. It also further demonstrates the need and supports initiatives for federal and state investment in the region. This was the only stretch of inland water in Illinois that has an interstate crossing but not a state recognized port.”

