Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responds to early-morning stabbing

The Jo. Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing in rural Galena Monday morning.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo. Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing in rural Galena Monday morning.

According to a media release from the Jo. Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing on Red Gates Road in rural Galena. Deputies stated when they arrived they found Zakkary L. Wasmund, 25, outside of the residence who stated that his father, James M. Wasmund, 54, was inside of the home with his girlfriend Jennifer L. Velzis, 42, and that he had been stabbed.

Deputies said that they approached the home and removed James M. Wasmund from inside and escorted him to safety.

Deputies say they then attempted to take Velzis into custody when she resisted arrest while armed with a knife, barricading herself inside the residence, refusing to come out.

The Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team was activated to assist in the arrest of Velzis, deputies said. Eventually, Velzis was taken into custody by the Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team from inside the residence where she continued to resist arrest after refusing to comply with law enforcement’s orders to exit the residence.

According to the media release, Velzis was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and aggravated resisting a peace officer.

The incident remains under investigation, deputies said.

