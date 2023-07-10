Muscatine police investigating Saturday shots fired incident

The Muscatine Police Department is investigating a shooting that police say happened on Saturday.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that police say happened on Saturday.

According to a media release from Muscatine police at approximately 10:28 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Through the course of the investigation, police said it was determined that multiple rounds had been fired at and struck the residence of 1312 Oak Street. No one was hurt during the incident and police say they believe this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving this crime.

Anyone who believes they may have information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Adam Raisbeck of the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922 ext. 665, police said. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling

Latest News

Home struck by gun fire, Muscatine
The city of Rock Island announced Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed Senate Bill 1897,...
J.B. Pritzker signs Rock Island regional port district bill
The Jo. Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing in rural Galena Monday...
Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responds to early-morning stabbing
TV6 Book Club, July
TV6 Book Club: July Reads