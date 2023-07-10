Muscatine police investigating Saturday shots fired incident

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that police say happened on Saturday.

According to a media release from Muscatine police at approximately 10:28 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Through the course of the investigation, police said it was determined that multiple rounds had been fired at and struck the residence of 1312 Oak Street. No one was hurt during the incident and police say they believe this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving this crime.

Anyone who believes they may have information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Adam Raisbeck of the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922 ext. 665, police said. Callers can remain anonymous.

