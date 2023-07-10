Officials identify man presumed dead in Sterling building fire

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man presumed dead following a fire that broke out Friday in a Sterling building has been identified by officials as 62-year-old Juan Antonio “Tony” Anaya.

“The timeline for the recovery of Mr. Anaya is dependent upon the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Chicago Field Division’s ongoing investigation of the cause of the fire as the scene needs to be preserved to allow specialists the opportunity to meticulously uncover any and all possible evidence,” City Manager Scott Shumard said in a media release.

When asked whether foul play was suspected at this point, Shumard said “I have not been made privy to the ATF’s initial findings thus far.

“Some of their experts only arrived today. All possibilities were on the table at the start of the investigation.”

Around 2:24 a.m. Friday, the Sterling Police Department, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department and CGH EMS responded to a fire at 406 E. 3rd St.

A woman, Kimberly Johnson, jumped from the third floor of the building while it was burning before firefighters could arrive, officials said.

She remains in the critical care unit at OSF St. Anthony in Rockford, where she is in critical condition.

A man and a girl were able to escape to an adjacent roof and were rescued by firefighters. Both were transported to CGH for treatment of minor injuries and smoke inhalation and later released, officials said.

“The City wishes to express its condolences to the families of the victims in this difficult time,” Shumard said in the release. “The City remains committed to fully assisting partner agencies, including the ATF, in conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire to provide the best answers to the family and friends of all affected. Our priority is a complete investigation into the cause and ensuring the process safeguards evidence for any potential civil or criminal proceedings. Unfortunately, this can be a time-consuming process to ensure any evidence is not destroyed or compromised.”

