QCA almost set for RAGBRAI and Bix 7

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAGBRAI and Bix 7 are just around the corner, both events are set to conclude here in the Quad Cities on July 29th.

Event officials met at Union Station in downtown Davenport to discuss both of these events.

President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, Dave Herrell said that RAGBRAI is one of the largest events in the world and the fact that people from all over are going to be starting the ride in Sioux City and ending in Davenport in 1 week is very special.

”I think RAGBRAI is an international phenomenon,” Herrell said. “It is the largest touring cycling event in the world and the fact that it’s the 50th, there was already so much buzz in and around, you know, the anniversary.”

On Saturday July 29th bike riders from across the state and the world will dip their tires in the Mississippi river for RAGBRAI, that same day, runners will toe the line for the 49th running of the Bix with some of the greatest athletes in America right here in the QCA.

“We are hosting the U.S. ATF seven mile men’s and women’s American National Championships right here in Davenport, Michelle Juehring, Race Director said. “That means the elite athletes that you’ll be seeing this year are American citizens.”

Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director, Kyle Carter says the race and the ride will be surrounded with plenty of things to do for spectators.

“There’ll be live bands, but also, also we went and got a whole bunch of inflatables so, if you’ve got kids, that’s the place to be,” Carter said. “Even if you’re an adult, to even get like a giant dartboard that you can kick balls at and all kinds of stuff.”

Herrell says it’s extremely important to have these great events in the Quad Cities Community.

“It’s good for tourism,” Herrell said. “It’s good for the brand, it’s good for economic development, but it’s also just great for programming your state and programming the communities within your state to show how special they are.”

RAGBRAI will begin in Sioux City on July 21st and virtual races for Bix 7 will start on July 22nd.

30,000 people are registered to ride in RAGBRAI from all 50 states and 18 countries around the world.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.