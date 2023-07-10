Rock Island-Milan School District releases tentative schedule regarding search for new superintendent

The Rock Island-Milan School District has released a tentative schedule in regards to the search for a new superintendent.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Rock Island-Milan School District has released a tentative schedule in regards to the search for a new superintendent after the district voted to part ways with Superintendent Reginald Lawrence in April and most recently named Alan Boucher as new interim superintendent at the end of June as the search continues.

According to district officials, the schedule is subject to change, but includes the following:

  • Request for Quotes (RFQ) for Superintendent Search Teams are due on July 10
  • Special Board Meeting to review RFQs will be on July 18
  • Interviewing RFQ candidates, if needed will be on July 25

Once a search firm is selected, the Rock-Island Milan School District #41 Board of Education says they will work with the firm to discuss possible community meetings with the goal of hiring a full-time superintendent in the winter with the person starting July 1, 2024.

According to the media release, for the 2023-2024 school year Alan Boucher will serve as interim superintendent starting July through the fist semester of the 2023-2024 school year. The RIMSD #41 Board of Education will choose an interim superintendent for the second semester at a later date.

