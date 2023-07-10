Send home a star

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The family and friends of fallen local boxer, Antwun Echols, sent home a star with a cookout, dancing, and embracing one another. Family members gathered at Harrington Park in Davenport, and shared their memories of someone who was a family man.

“He was an inspiring character to my life,” said Echols’ son, Daveion Clark. “Funny guy, make you laugh, effortlessly. He was a cool dude to be around, loving, made sure he was good. And just a good figure to be around. He was awesome.”

Childhood friend, Jamie Delaney reminiscences being there by Echols’ side through his boxing career but their friendship began back on the school yard.

“Like a brother to him,” said Jamie Delaney. “I mean, grade school; we grew up together, his right-hand man. I was with him through the journey, of his whole boxing, all of it. Just his best friend. Antwun was a kind hearted person, and he was a warrior. He showed a lot of love, very nice.”

Echols earned the nickname “Kid Dynamite” for his powerful punches he delivered in the ring. Echols, had over 50 professional fights in the ring with 28 victories by the way of knockout and made a name for himself at Pena’s Gym in Davenport.

“We sparred together, you know, after a good sparring session, he put it on me pretty good,” said former boxer, Fred Thomas. “I don’t know if I would have quit on that day, but I kind of felt like ‘this wasn’t for me.’ He came and gave me some words, you can’t get it over night, and one thing I want people to know about Antwun was that he always had words of encouragement.”

Echols passed away at the age of 51.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.