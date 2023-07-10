TV6 Book Club: July Reads

July’s TV6 Book Club Book of the Month is The Last Guest House by Megan Miranda.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every month TV6 partners with Brittany Peacock from the Davenport Library to share a book of the month and July’s books of the month choices include The Ice Cream Queen of Orchard Street, It Happened One Summer, The Last House Guest, and The Beach Trap.

But, July’s TV6 Book Club Book of the Month is The Last Guest House by Megan Miranda.

Additionally, there will be an author visit on Monday, July 10 at the Eastern Library at 1 p.m. with Saadia Faruqi, Peacock said. There will also be Poetry Open Mic on Monday, July 10 at the Main Library hosted by Aubrey Barnes. Registration is required for open mic night.

Wednesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. Magician Mikayla Oz will be at the Eastern Library.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling

Latest News

The Muscatine Police Department is investigating a shooting that police say happened on Saturday.
Muscatine police investigating Saturday shooting
The Jo. Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing in rural Galena Monday...
Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responds to early-morning stabbing
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
Officials identify man presumed dead in Sterling building fire
Figge In Focus , free admission in July.
Figge In Focus: Free Admission In July