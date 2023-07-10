TV6 Book Club: July Reads

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every month TV6 partners with Brittany Peacock from the Davenport Library to share a book of the month and July’s books of the month choices include The Ice Cream Queen of Orchard Street, It Happened One Summer, The Last House Guest, and The Beach Trap.

But, July’s TV6 Book Club Book of the Month is The Last Guest House by Megan Miranda.

Additionally, there will be an author visit on Monday, July 10 at the Eastern Library at 1 p.m. with Saadia Faruqi, Peacock said. There will also be Poetry Open Mic on Monday, July 10 at the Main Library hosted by Aubrey Barnes. Registration is required for open mic night.

Wednesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. Magician Mikayla Oz will be at the Eastern Library.

