VIDEO: Harry Styles hit in eye by object thrown on stage

Harry Styles was apparently hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/@Maddison200596/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Harry Styles is the latest victim in a string of incidents in which concertgoers throw objects at artists mid-show.

The English star was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in a growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.

Video footage posted on social media by attendees shows the “As It Was” singer walking on the stage as an object hits him square in the eye during a “Love on Tour” concert.

He is seen flinching in pain when the object hits and bent over while bringing his hands to his head to collect himself before continuing to walk forward.

Styles has yet to update his followers on his social media, but CNN has reached out to a representative for the singer seeking comment.

The incident took place just days after Adele warned the audience at her Las Vegas residency not to throw objects at artists.

Other artists who have recently been hit with objects onstage are Drake, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max, as seen in various videos posted to social media.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

