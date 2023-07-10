Warmer start to the work week, rain chances on the horizon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will have a quiet start to the week before active weather sets up Tuesday into Wednesday with much needed rainfall for the area. Today will be sunny with highs near 90º. A few storms can’t be ruled out Tuesday morning, but better chances will hold off until the evening and overnight as a storm complex develops and rolls through the area. This will lead to a chance for heavy rain and potentially flash flooding. The timing and placement is still to be determined, but a First Alert Day may be needed for this time frame. Additional chances for rain are possible by Friday into the weekend. Temps will look to peak in the mid 80s from Thursday onward.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 90º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low: 67º Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Evening storms develop. High: 89º.

