ROCK ILAND, Ill. (KWQC) -If you’re reading this summer or getting into crafting projects, why not get to know an author or artist at a local shop?

The Artsy Bookworm is hosting “Afternoons with Authors and Artists” and bookstore owner Tamara Feldon visits PSL with author Jannifer Powelson while featuring her books while informing viewers how and when to attend these events (Saturdays at 4 p.m. through the summer months).

The Artsy Bookworm is an independent community book store that sells new and used books, original art, toys, gifts, and other merchandise at 1319 30th Street, Rock Island.

For more information, visit The Artsy Bookworm (website) or call 309-558-0278.

