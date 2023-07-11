Crews respond to Burlington house fire Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire in Burlington Tuesday morning.

The Burlington Fire Department responded about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to a report of smoke coming from a house in the 500 block of South 10th, according to a media relade from the fire department.

Crews found smoke and heavy flames from a second-story window when they arrived.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the affected occupants.

The house is owned and occupied by Joseph Schrock, who was home at the time of the incident, crews said. Schrock and two roommates were able to escape the fire. The home had no working smoke detectors at the time of the incident.

There were no injuries reported, crews said.

According to the fire department, the fire is ruled undetermined and appears to be electrical in nature.

