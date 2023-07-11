FIRST ALERT DAY from 5 a.m. until noon Wednesday for strong to severe storms

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect from 5 a.m. until noon Wednesday for the potential of strong to severe storms across the TV6 viewing area.

First Alert Day July 12
First Alert Day July 12(KWQC)

While a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out Tuesday afternoon and early evening, the main threat comes toward daybreak Wednesday.

Later tonight, severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop in South Dakota and Nebraska and converge into a line as they track east/southeast through Iowa and into the TV6 viewing area near daybreak Wednesday. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, along with heavy rainfall and the potential for large hail in some of the storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the TV6 viewing area in the level 2 risk, with a level 1 risk to the north.

Severe Weather Outlook July 12
Severe Weather Outlook July 12(KWQC)

As the storms move into the TV6 viewing area, they will be in a somewhat weakening phase, but still the threat for severe weather is there, especially near and south of the Quad Cities where there is a level 2 risk of severe weather in place. There may be a few areas that receive 1-2″ of rainfall, otherwise most locations will generally see a quarter to half inch of rain.

Depending on the track/timing of the storms Wednesday morning, there may be a few storms that redevelop to the south Wednesday afternoon and evening, but confidence is low.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App. Stay weather aware and keep it tuned to TV6, we will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Hot and muggy Tuesday ahead of rain and storms Wednesday
First Alert Day Wednesday 5 a.m. until noon: Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain possible
According to the fire department, the fire is ruled undetermined and appears to be electrical...
Crews respond to Burlington house fire Tuesday
NOAA Weather Radio alerts of up to 60 weather alerts and emergencies.
NOAA Weather Radio: The ‘indoor tornado siren’