FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday from 5 a.m. until noon for strong to severe storms

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect Wednesday, July 12 from 5 a.m. until noon for the potential of strong to severe storms across the TV6 viewing area.

While a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out Tuesday afternoon and early evening, the main threat comes toward daybreak Wednesday.

Later tonight, severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop in South Dakota and Nebraska and converge into a line as they track east/southeast through Iowa and into the TV6 viewing area near daybreak Wednesday. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, along with heavy rainfall and the potential for large hail in some of the storms.

As the storms move into the TV6 viewing area, they will be in a somewhat weakening phase, but still the threat for severe weather is there, especially near and south of the Quad Cities where there is a level 2 risk of severe weather in place. There may be a few areas that receive 1-2″ of rainfall, otherwise most locations will generally see a quarter to half inch of rain.

Depending on the track/timing of the storms Wednesday morning, there may be a few storms that redevelop to the south Wednesday afternoon and evening, but confidence is low.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App. Stay weather aware and keep it tuned to TV6, we will keep you updated.

