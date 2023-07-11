Functional strength for all

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Among the best ways to stay healthy physically as we age is to stay strong. Strength training is an often overlooked part of overall fitness.

But for guest Eric “Eznite” Miller, it’s a specialty where does personal training at The MoveMeant (locations in Davenport and Moline. One of his clients, Beth Dunn, is also featured.

Eric is offering training sessions and nutrition counseling, select times Monday through Friday and is offer PSL viewers receive a 10% discount off their first workout package.

Eric Eznite LLC is a Fitness and Nutrition Coaching business focused on making functional strength training accessible, achievable and fun for everybody; from every background and walk of life.

