Heavy rainfall expected on Wednesday

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday
Look for a quiet evening followed by some active and unsettled weather ahead late Tuesday into Wednesday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Hot and humid conditions are expected today ahead of a very active Wednesday.   Highs today will reach the mid to low 90s and with humidity factored in, it will feel close to 100º.  A few storms can’t be ruled out today, but most of the shower and storm activity holds off until overnight.  At this time a First Alert Day will be in effect from 3AM-Noon for strong storms, producing heavy rain leading to possible flash flooding.  A large complex of storms will develop to our west this evening and slowly make its way into eastern Iowa and western Illinois.  Since this line may arrive close to morning commute time or during the overnight hours, please have a reliable way to get severe weather alerts. Areas south of I-80 will have the chance to deal with additional storms in the afternoon bringing more rounds of heavy rainfall.

TODAY: Humid with a few storms. High: 92º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms approach from the west.  Low: 69º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Storms with heavy rain. High: 83º.

