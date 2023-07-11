Hot and muggy Tuesday ahead of rain and storms Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Hot and humid conditions are expected today ahead of a very active Wednesday.

Highs Tuesday will reach the mid to low 90s, and with humidity factored in, it will feel close to 100º. A few storms can’t be ruled out Tuesday, but most of the shower and storm activity holds off until overnight.

At this time a First Alert Day will be in effect from 5 a.m. until noon for strong to severe thunder storms, producing heavy rain leading to possible flash flooding. A large complex of storms will develop to our west this evening and slowly make its way into eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Since this line may arrive close to morning commute time or during the overnight hours, please have a reliable way to get severe weather alerts. Areas south of I-80 will have the chance to deal with additional storms in the afternoon, bringing more rounds of heavy rainfall. While most areas will pick up a quarter to half inch of rain, some locations could receive 1-2″ of rain, potentially more if storms move over the same area.

TODAY: Humid with a few storms. High: 93º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms approach from the west. Low: 67º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Storms with locally heavy rain. High: 83º.

