Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted in June.

According to a media release from ISP, on June 7, ISP Troop Two conducted an air speed detail using an ISP airplane on the I-74 Bridge connecting Iowa and Illinois. Troopers say the speed limit on the bridge is 55 mph and troopers issued 20 speeding tickets in less than two hours, with the highest speed being 112 mph.

“Motorists who speed put themselves and others at an increased risk of being involved in a crash and possibly being injured or killed,” stated Troop Two Commander, Captain Jason Dickey. “Please remember, we can all do our part to reduce crashes and keep our loved ones safe by being aware of our speed and obeying speed limits at all times,” concluded Dickey.

On June 15, ISP Troop Two conducted another air speed detail on the I-74 Bridge and a total of 17 speeding tickets were issued, with the highest speed being 99 mph, according to the media release.

