Iowa legislators start special session for abortion legislation Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lawmakers in Iowa are headed back to Des Moines for a special session starting Tuesday.

The General Assembly’s regular session ended in May.

Governor Kim Reynolds called the special session to push through new abortion legislation that would ban the practice as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected. Many medical experts believe that is around the six-week mark.

Democrats said the move to call legislators back to the capitol will cost taxpayers money. Meanwhile, Republicans said they can’t wait until January for the next regular session to pass the ban.

State Representative Ken Croken, D- Davenport, said a push for a so-called heartbeat bill is further fall out from the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

“It is a near total ban on reproductive freedom for Iowa women,” Croken said. “Every woman has the right to make that decision for herself. Politicians and judges should not be involved. It’s a private matter, and needs to be respected as such.”

The bill provides exceptions for rape, incest, and when a physician says it may be medically necessary.

State Representative Luana Stoltenberg, R- Davenport, plans to vote for the proposal backed by Reynolds. However, she said the state still needs to do more, disagreeing with the exceptions.

“I would actually like to see it a little bit even more pro-life,” Stoltenberg said. “I’d love to see at some point in time a life a conception bill. Right now, [a heartbeat bill] is the one that is before us. I’m always for saving babies and protecting women.”

Croken said the bill will likely pass as his party doesn’t have the votes to block it.

He added that the session will cost Iowa taxpayers money, as legislators will receive compensation for lodging and mileage.

“This is yet another action by this governor at political theater to make a point to impress the extreme far right of the national GOP,” Croken said.

An identical bill was passed by legislators in 2018, but blocked by a tied vote in the Iowa Supreme Court this June.

Stoltenberg said the judges essentially left it up to the lawmakers to try again.

“The climate has changed,” Stoltenberg said. “The governor has decided that we need to hear this bill again. It was law and it should be law. So we’re gonna re-hear it and re-pass it.”

Both chambers convene to start the special session Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

