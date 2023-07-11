It’s peach season at Your Pie

Limited-edition pizza flavors that feature the summertime fruit favorite are available
It's peach season at Your Pie
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Your Pie Pizza, the original fast-casual pizza concept, is thrilled to once again announce the return of its annual Summer Peach Craft series, serving up seasonal flavors that thrill customers nationwide.

Brittany Weber, General Manager and Doug Ormsby, one of the store owners of Your Pie, 4520 East 53rd Street, Davenport, talk about the unique flavor series exclusively available through early September.

The Summer Peach Craft Series is headlined by the classic Peach & Prosciutto Pie alongside the crowd-favorite Summer Peach Salad. In addition, the eateries have expanded offerings with the introduction of the Kickin’ BBQ Peach Pie and new specialty gelato flavors: Peaches and Cream and Limoncello Sorbet.

The Summer Peach Craft Series selections each uniquely celebrate Your Pie’s Georgia roots and strong Italian influences.

For more information about the line of pizzas including the limited-edition flavors, visit the Davenport Your Pie online at https://yourpie.com/locations/davenport/ or call 563-332-7811.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Hot and muggy Tuesday ahead of rain and storms Wednesday
First Alert Day July 12
FIRST ALERT DAY from 5 a.m. until noon Wednesday for strong to severe storms
First Alert Day Wednesday 5 a.m. until noon: Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain possible
Relay for Life cancer fundraiser set for Sept. 23, 2023
‘Relay for Life’ Quad Cities set for Sept. 23