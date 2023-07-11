It’s peach season at Your Pie

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Your Pie Pizza, the original fast-casual pizza concept, is thrilled to once again announce the return of its annual Summer Peach Craft series, serving up seasonal flavors that thrill customers nationwide.

Brittany Weber, General Manager and Doug Ormsby, one of the store owners of Your Pie, 4520 East 53rd Street, Davenport, talk about the unique flavor series exclusively available through early September.

The Summer Peach Craft Series is headlined by the classic Peach & Prosciutto Pie alongside the crowd-favorite Summer Peach Salad. In addition, the eateries have expanded offerings with the introduction of the Kickin’ BBQ Peach Pie and new specialty gelato flavors: Peaches and Cream and Limoncello Sorbet.

The Summer Peach Craft Series selections each uniquely celebrate Your Pie’s Georgia roots and strong Italian influences.

For more information about the line of pizzas including the limited-edition flavors, visit the Davenport Your Pie online at https://yourpie.com/locations/davenport/ or call 563-332-7811.

