J-Works Premier Pressure Washing Services

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -If you think you need a new deck, siding, or patio, the solution may instead be a good pressure wash. The service can make old, dingy or dirty surfaces look brand new.

Jeff Paul of J-Works Premier Power Washing Services talks about the services offered and the mission behind his business goals.

Power washing can be downright magical in how it revives the appearance of so many amenities like fences, decks, and concrete with premier pressure washing services.

J-Works uniquely can also provide staining services after washing decks or anything comprised of wood. His company has become a leading deck staining service provider in the area (with 113 decks stained in 2022 alone).

His crew can wash and stain in the same week so customers only have to work with a single contractor for the entire project.

Paul also stresses the importance of maintaining decks properly to keep the structure protected since the cost of replacement wood is so very high (with new decks averaging $20,000-$40,000).

Paul proudly states that he feels it is important to give back to the community which has led him to do things like sponsor youth sports teams, events, and donate to local causes such as Make a Wish, scholarships funds, and Boys and Girls Club . J-Works has given away nearly $12 thousand to date.

The video segment provides many before and after photos of power-washing success stories. Call for more information and follow the business on Facebook HERE.

