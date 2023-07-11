LIVE: Iowans speak on abortion access at public hearing

Iowans are getting the chance to speak on both sides of the abortion access debate during a...
Iowans are getting the chance to speak on both sides of the abortion access debate during a public hearing in Des Moines on Tuesday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans are getting the chance to speak on both sides of the abortion access debate during a public hearing in Des Moines on Tuesday.

WATCH HERE:

It comes as Iowa lawmakers work to push a new ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy at a special session.

The law, which was unveiled Friday, mirrors the 2018 law which was recently struck down by a deadlocked state supreme court.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Iowa Capitol
Iowa legislators start special session for abortion legislation Tuesday
On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled to strike down President Joe Biden's student loan...
Student loan forgiveness blocked by Supreme Court
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act