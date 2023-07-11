DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A new, “grand” senior living community with immediate openings has been unveiled at 5330 Belle Avenue, Davenport.

Becky Geiger, MSHA Executive Director at Meadowview of Davenport, talks about this amazing facility and all it has to offer.

Meadowview of Davenport provides seniors with a complete continuum of care through its grand 106-unit community. It is situated on seven acres of land and offers independent living, assisted living and memory care within its community.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.meadowviewdavenport.com/ or call 563-296-5020.

