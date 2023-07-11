Meet Miss Illinois Jessica Tilton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jessica Tilton was crowned Miss Illinois 2023 about one month ago. She had competed as Miss Quad Cities.

The 25-year-old is a faculty member in biology at Bradley University in Peoria and hopes to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon. She grew up in Washington, Illinois.

Tilton is a living organ donor after having donated a kidney to her father. During the interview, she advocates for organ donation by sharing valuable information and dispelling myths surrounding it.

To follow Tilton on her personal Facebook page as Miss Illinois, visit https://www.facebook.com/missillinois2023/

