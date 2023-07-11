Meet Miss Illinois Jessica Tilton

The former Miss Quad Cities is a living organ donor
Meet Miss Illinois Jessica Tilton
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jessica Tilton was crowned Miss Illinois 2023 about one month ago. She had competed as Miss Quad Cities.

The 25-year-old is a faculty member in biology at Bradley University in Peoria and hopes to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon. She grew up in Washington, Illinois.

Tilton is a living organ donor after having donated a kidney to her father. During the interview, she advocates for organ donation by sharing valuable information and dispelling myths surrounding it.

To follow Tilton on her personal Facebook page as Miss Illinois, visit https://www.facebook.com/missillinois2023/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling
Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man

Latest News

Real Estate Update, July.
Real Estate Update: July real estate technology
The City of LeClaire announced there has been a water main break, Tuesday evening.
Water main break in LeClaire, Tuesday
2023 Miss Illinois Jessica Tilton
Meet Miss Illinois Jessica Tilton
A Very Vintage Market in Burlington is July 15
‘A Very Vintage Market’ in Burlington set for Saturday