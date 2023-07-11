Midwest Bath Co.

Save $550 off walk-in shower with a PSL discount special
Midwest Bath
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Midwest Bath Co. is a bathroom remodeling business serving Illinois and Iowa from 4270 27th Street, Moline.

Darron Steagall discusses the specialty of the company as a provider of showers, bathtubs, and walk-in baths that offer top-quality safety and durability that customers need and demand alongside beautiful design and amenity options.

Current promotions include a big Paula Sands Live exclusive offer: $550 off walk-in shower. Installations are now free and 18-months no-interest financing is an option.

Viewers are invited to call to schedule a risk-free, in-home consultation at 563-396-2433. Design consultants will bring samples, grab measurements, and allow the customer to start selecting and designing.

Midwest Bath Co. will provide a “down-to-the-penny” quote that will be good for an entire year.

There are some promotional deals and special financing opportunities available as discussed in the interview including a free $50 Amazon gift card for an appointment and 20% off the project price. PLUS: the Paula Sands Live exclusive offer is a savings of $550 off. Financing incentive includes NO payments for 18 months

For more information, visit Midwest Bath Co. online at https://www.midwestbath.com/ or call 563-396-2433 or 888-838-7138.

