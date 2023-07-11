Moline Parks and Recreation cancels free movies in the park event for weather

The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to the second and final ‘Movie in the Park’ of the summer.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department canceled the community ‘Movie in the Park.’

According to a media release from Moline Parks and Recreation officials, the movie was supposed to be on July 28 at Prospect Park, 15 Street C and 31 Avenue, near the playground, where the movie ‘The Avengers’ will play on the big screen. this was the postponed date.

Event organizers say the movie was supposed to start at dusk, approximately 9 p.m., and the movie is 2.23 hours long. The movie is rated PG-13 and may not be suitable for young children, officials added.

Event organizers say those interested in watching the movie can bring lawn chairs or blankets and snacks. Rainy or windy conditions will cause for cancellation. In the event, there is inclement weather, a cancellation notice will be posted on the Parks and recreation department’s Facebook page.

‘Movie in the Park’ is sponsored by Dead Poet’s Espresso! according to the media release.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
First Alert Day until 9 p.m. for Excessive Heat
FIRST ALERT DAY: Excessive Heat; Severe Storm Potential through Friday night
Shortly before 4am on Saturday July 22nd, a car struck a home which resulted in a fire that...
2 killed in car that struck Viola home

Latest News

Republicans will gather at the Iowa Events Center on Friday for the 2023 Lincoln Dinner.
Republicans gather in Iowa for this year’s Lincoln Dinner
Bix week has arrived and the 49th running of the Quad City Times Bix 7 is Saturday.
Bix week has arrived, details you need to know
The parking restrictions by Davenport police begin along the race route at 5 a.m. Saturday,
Parking restrictions for Bix, RAGBRAI Saturday
A media release form the City of Muscatine states that former Muscatine City Attorney Matt...
Former Muscatine city attorney license suspended 30 days
Forest Grove Drive now open
Forest Grove Drive reopens