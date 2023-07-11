Moline Parks and Recreation cancels free movies in the park event for weather

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department canceled the community ‘Movie in the Park.’

According to a media release from Moline Parks and Recreation officials, the movie was supposed to be on July 28 at Prospect Park, 15 Street C and 31 Avenue, near the playground, where the movie ‘The Avengers’ will play on the big screen. this was the postponed date.

Event organizers say the movie was supposed to start at dusk, approximately 9 p.m., and the movie is 2.23 hours long. The movie is rated PG-13 and may not be suitable for young children, officials added.

Event organizers say those interested in watching the movie can bring lawn chairs or blankets and snacks. Rainy or windy conditions will cause for cancellation. In the event, there is inclement weather, a cancellation notice will be posted on the Parks and recreation department’s Facebook page.

‘Movie in the Park’ is sponsored by Dead Poet’s Espresso! according to the media release.

