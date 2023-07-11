Moline Parks and Recreation to host free movies in the park event

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to the second and final ‘Movie in the Park’ of the summer.

According to a media release from Moline Parks and Recreation officials, the movie will be on Friday at Prospect Park, 15 Street C and 31 Avenue, near the playground, where the movie ‘The Avengers’ will play on the big screen.

Event organizers say the movie will start at dusk, approximately 9 p.m., and the movie is 2.23 hours long. The movie is rated PG-13 and may not be suitable for young children, officials added.

Event organizers say those interested in watching the movie can bring lawn chairs or blankets and snacks. Rainy or windy conditions will cause for cancellation. In the event there is inclement weather, cancellation notice will be posted on the parks and recreation department’s Facebook page.

‘Movie in the Park’ is sponsored by Dead Poet’s Espresso! according to the media release.

