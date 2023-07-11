New Rock Island Regional Port Bill signed into law

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A new bill has been approved for the city of Rock Island, the Rock Island Port District Bill.

This allows the city to qualify for federal grants to make necessary improvements to local waterways.

Mayor Mike Thoms was one of the co-writers of this bill and he says one of the projects they plan to use the money for is upgrades to their 2 commercial ports, to improve economic development.

”We already have two commercial ports in the city of Rock Island,” Thoms said. “That it can be used to help make upgrades to those facilities.”

Upgrades and improvements are on the way to Rock Island.

After city leaders approve a bill that will improve waterway access along the Mississippi river, Mayor Mike Thoms said Sunset Park will be a focus to improve access and benefits for the marina.

“Those people are buying fuel, they’re going to the grocery stores, they’re using their mechanics, they’re buying the boats here, sales tax so, that’s a big economic driver also.” Thoms said.

The Mayor says it’s also an effort to keep certain areas of the Mississippi productive.

“Recognition up and down the Mississippi, recognition within the Corps, the Corps of Engineers is out looking for money for their projects, locks and dams, to enlarge them.”

Mayor Thoms said this area is a great place for businesses, as the city continues to grow and make the necessary improvements.

“The city of Rock Island and the Quad Cities is a great economic place to be for businesses to locate and sell their wares if they want to transport it up and down the Mississippi.” Thoms said.

“Rock Island is continuing to move forward,” Thoms said. “Make steps to improve its community, improve the revenue to keep our property taxes as low as we can and create jobs and a good quality of life here.”

The Mayor mentioned the first step in the approval process for this bill was getting legislation passed, once that was done the Illinois Governor signed it and it is now officially a law.

Mayor Thoms said the first project they have identified is Sunset Park, they are in need of 6 or 7 million dollars worth of work down there for dredging and putting in new boat docks.

