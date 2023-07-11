Police officer races into burning barn and rescues cows trapped near flames

An officer who ran into a burning barn and rescued cows trapped inside says the bovines “made a beeline” for the safety of a pasture once he opened a gate holding them back. (Source: Sturgeon Bay Police Dept.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin police officer who ran into a burning barn and found three cows near flames says the bovines “made a beeline” for the safety of a pasture once he opened a gate holding them back.

Sturgeon Bay police officer Andrew Crabb was nearing the end of his overnight shift on the morning of June 25 when he spotted smoke coming from a barn at a farm. He stopped, dashed across a field and entered the barn, finding the cows trapped and mooing in distress.

“Once I realized what was going on inside that barn, I realized the gate didn’t get undone and those cows were not going to make it,” Crabb told Fox News Digital. “So I ran in there and got the gate and then got them out. And I didn’t have to really encourage them too much. They knew exactly what they needed to do once that gate was open.”

Crabb said the cows “made a beeline” out of the barn and joined the rest of the herd in the pasture. He said the three cows had been kept in the barn overnight because they were deemed “prone to escape.”

Police body camera video shows Crabb entering the barn, with flames near the animals. After he removes a chain from the gate, Crabb says “come on guys” and the cows quickly make their way out of the barn.

“Thankfully, everyone was safe!” Sturgeon Bay police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Crabb said an all-volunteer fire brigade was able to “save the majority” of the barn.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Hot and muggy Tuesday ahead of rain and storms Wednesday
Bank of America had a policy of charging customers $35 after the bank declined a transaction...
Bank of America hit with $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees, fake accounts
NOAA Weather Radio alerts of up to 60 weather alerts and emergencies.
NOAA Weather Radio: The ‘indoor tornado siren’
A man carries belongings through floodwaters from a home in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10,...
A surging river threatens Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 from swift water
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy