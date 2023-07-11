Real Estate Update: July real estate technology

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Booker and Owner at Navigate Realty Justin Landwehr talks about real estate technology and tools that can help with buying and selling a home.

Landwehr says several real estate tools include: virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), 3D modeling and rendering, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and online platforms and marketplaces.

For additional information visit Navigate Realty’s website.

Navigate Realty Information:

Address: 1225 East River Drive, Suite 212

Phone: 563-363-3100

Website: https://www.navigateqc.com/

