Real Estate Update: July real estate technology

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Booker and Owner at Navigate Realty Justin Landwehr talks about real estate technology and tools that can help with buying and selling a home.

Landwehr says several real estate tools include: virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), 3D modeling and rendering, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and online platforms and marketplaces.

For additional information visit Navigate Realty’s website.

Navigate Realty Information:

Address: 1225 East River Drive, Suite 212

Phone: 563-363-3100

Website: https://www.navigateqc.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.