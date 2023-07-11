‘Relay for Life’ Quad Cities set for Sept. 23

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s “Relay for Life” season, when groups gather to raise money for the American Cancer Society. One that’s coming up on Sept. 23 in the Quad Cities is recruiting teams now.

Guest include Lisa Craig and Vicki Jones that talk about all of the efforts associated with the upcoming event and the new purple Isabel Bloom sculpture “Ribbon of Hope”. Sales of the sculpture ($22) benefits cancer research, education, and support programs.

The event is at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. at Christ The King Catholic Church, 3209 60th Street, Moline.

For more information about the event visit RelayForLife.org and to register for Relay for Life Quad Cities, visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=105357

Orders for the Isabel Bloom can be made by emailing jcraig@mchsi.com.

