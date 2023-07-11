‘Relay for Life’ Quad Cities set for Sept. 23

Isabel Bloom “Ribbon of Hope” sculpture proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society
Relay for Life recruiting teams for Sept. event
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s “Relay for Life” season, when groups gather to raise money for the American Cancer Society. One that’s coming up on Sept. 23 in the Quad Cities is recruiting teams now.

Guest include Lisa Craig and Vicki Jones that talk about all of the efforts associated with the upcoming event and the new purple Isabel Bloom sculpture “Ribbon of Hope”. Sales of the sculpture ($22) benefits cancer research, education, and support programs.

The event is at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. at Christ The King Catholic Church, 3209 60th Street, Moline.

For more information about the event visit RelayForLife.org and to register for Relay for Life Quad Cities, visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=105357

Orders for the Isabel Bloom can be made by emailing jcraig@mchsi.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

It's peach season at Your Pie with special pizzas, salads, and desserts flavored with the...
It’s peach season at Your Pie
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Hot and muggy Tuesday ahead of rain and storms Wednesday
First Alert Day July 12
FIRST ALERT DAY from 5 a.m. until noon Wednesday for strong to severe storms
First Alert Day Wednesday 5 a.m. until noon: Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain possible