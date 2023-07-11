Take a look at the first trailer for ‘Wonka’

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Welcome to the chocolate factory!

The first trailer for “Wonka” was released Tuesday, starring Timothée Chalamet as the title character.

The clip shows a young Willy Wonka getting his start in the chocolate industry.

Director Paul King said the film is intended to be a prequel to the classic 1971 film starring Gene Wilder to give fans more insight into Willy Wonka’s background.

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

