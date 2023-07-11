Tips to prevent identity theft from DuTrac Community Credit Union

Tips on how to prevent identity theft from DuTrac
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jason Norton of DuTrac Community Credit Union highlights the importance of protecting your identity and shares practice tips on how to fight against this type of theft.

Talking points include:

  • Change your online username
  • Get a locked mailbox
  • Consider free tools and resources like Security Freeze and Fraud Alerts

For more information, call 800-550-5764.

DuTrac Community Credit Union is located online at https://www.dutrac.org/

Branch Locations

  • 2330 East 53rd Street or 3100 W. Kimberly Road (2 locations), Davenport
  • 2770 Middle Road, Bettendorf
  • 200 North Fourth Avenue, Eldridge
  • 18072 Highway 64, Maquoketa
  • 3153 Avenue of the Cities, Moline
  • 2900 South 25th Street, Suite A, Clinton

