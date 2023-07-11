Untreated hearing loss triples the risk of falling

Risk of falling increases with hearing loss
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing discusses the strong relationship between hearing and balance.

Untreated hearing loss leads to a higher risk of falling due to cognitive overload and other connected issues. Watch the segment to learn more on the following statistics related to the topic:

  • Risk of falling increases by 3 times with untreated hearing loss.
  • Every additional 10 decibels of hearing loss Increases risk of falling by 140%
  • Hearing loss makes the brain work harder, leaving fewer resources for gait and balance
  • Falls are the leading cause of accidental death and hospitalization for those 65 and older

Concept By Iowa always offers free screenings to assess an individual’s current hearing status.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers have two locations within the region at 4007 E. 53rd St., Suite #300, Davenport and 1663 Lincoln Way, Clinton.

For more information, call 877-958-7987 (Davenport) or 563-219-8329 (Clinton).

A Very Vintage Market in Burlington is July 15
‘A Very Vintage Market’ in Burlington set for Saturday
Illinois Natural Disaster Declarations