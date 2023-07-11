USDA Secretary Vilsack issues 4 natural disaster designations across Illinois, QCA and surrounding areas

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - USDA Secretary Vilsack issued four separate disaster declarations for the state of Illinois due to tornadoes and drought that occurred during the 2023 Illinois growing season which loss assessment reports have determined that significant production losses occurred.

According to a media release from USDA Secretary Vilsack the following counties have received USDA Disaster Designations:

Designation one: A tornado that happened March 31

Primary Counties: Bureau, Clark and Crawford

Designation two: A tornado that happened April 4

Primary Counties: Fulton

Designation three: Tornadoes and high winds that happened March 31 through April 5

Primary Counties: Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Sangmon

Contiguous Counties: Bureau, Knox, Menard, Stark, Cass, Logan, Montgomery, Warren, Christian, Macon, Morgan, Whiteside, Henderson & Macoupin

“Our Illinois farmers are resilient, facing uncertain weather conditions year after year,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “I want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to ensure our farmers have the resources they need to come back after a natural disaster.”

A Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters. This assistance includes FSA emergency loans. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the Secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans. Those eligible should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a Notice of Loss.

