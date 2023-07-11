Vera French awarded $9.4 M to build 30 new affordable and supportive housing units

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Vera French Community Mental Health Center and Vera French Housing have received more than $9.4 million in awarded funding to support the construction of “Carol’s Village Gardens.”

The 30-unit housing development will have 26 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom units, according to a media release from Vera French Community Mental Health Center. The new development will be next to Vera French’s Carol Center at 808 N. Harrison Street in Davenport.

“Carol’s Village Gardens bridges the gap between unstable living situations and permanent supportive housing,” said Stacy Kiser, executive director of Vera French Housing. “A safe, decent place to live is vital to allowing people to focus on their mental and physical well-being. With this investment in our community by the Iowa Finance Authority, Vera French can continue our mission to help more people striving to recover from mental illness.”

According to the release, no diagnosis is required to apply for a unit in Carol’s Village Gardens, applicants will be considered based on income eligibility, with a small number of units set aside for people experiencing homelessness.

The funding award includes Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and HOME funds by the Iowa Finance Authority in its most recent annual allocation round, Vera French said.

Each spring the Iowa Finance Authority takes applications for the highly competitive Low Income Housing Tax Credits, the release said. IFA selected Vera French’s project out of 24 other applications. As part of that process, IFA also designated Vera French Community Mental Health Center as a “Community Housing Development Organization” or CHDO, which allows Vera French to access additional funding for affordable housing development beyond Carol’s Village Gardens.

“The beauty of Vera French Housing is that we are a landlord plus,” said Richard K. Whitaker, Jr. Ph.D., CEO of the Vera French Community Mental Health Center. “The ‘plus’ is the little added care and concern for our tenants and the connection to Vera French mental health support.”

According to Vera French, additional investments in safe, decent affordable housing include the 2022 purchase of 14 additional affordable housing units in Davenport. Those units were renovated and modernized with new flooring and appliances. With the new properties, Vera French Housing now oversees 142 housing units across 25 buildings in Davenport and Bettendorf.

For more information about how to apply for housing or learn more about Carol’s Village Gardens and Vera French Housing, follow this link: https://www.verafrenchmhc.org/housing/housing-application/.

