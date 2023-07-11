‘A Very Vintage Market’ in Burlington set for Saturday

'A Very Vintage Market' in Burlington set for Saturday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A Very Vintage Market is an outdoor event held annually on the third Saturday in July along the 300-800 blocks of Jefferson Street in downtown Burlington.

This year’s one-day extravaganza is slated for July 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission for all is free.

Amy Moyner and Dustin Roth, Greater Burlington Partnership, provide viewers details about the features of the Greater Burlington-A Very Vintage Market--a place for shoppers and vendors to share their passion to reuse, remake, and restyle.

There is an emphasis on antique and vintage décor, repurposed, re-imagined, or up-cycled items, handcrafted goods, architectural salvage, primitive and farmhouse accents.

Local food is a big attraction, too, with a Food Truck row on site where attendees can grab refreshments or a meal.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AVeryVintageMarket or call 319-752-6365.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling
Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man

Latest News

The City of LeClaire announced there has been a water main break, Tuesday evening.
Water main break in LeClaire, Tuesday
2023 Miss Illinois Jessica Tilton
Meet Miss Illinois Jessica Tilton
A Very Vintage Market in Burlington is July 15
'A Very Vintage Market' in Burlington set for Saturday
Illinois Natural Disaster Declarations